Record-breaking rides for young gun

WINNERS: Elyce Smith stands alongside trainer Glenda Bell after a big day of racing at Emerald over the weekend.

Rockhampton apprentice jockey Elly Smith has set a Queensland if not an Australian record for a female apprentice jockey by riding six winners on a TAB racing card last Saturday.

Smith’s amazing feat occurred at Emerald where she won on Summer Lea ($1.55); Fidereus ($4.40); Addicted ($1.60); Burden ($4.60); Fastnet Flyer ($4.60) and Mono Lad ($2.50).

Elly 22, had eight rides on the nine-race program – winning five races for Emerald trainer Glenda Bell as well as finishing second for her on Wallach.

Her only other ride Sixes finished last.

By linking with trainer Glenda Bell to win five races, the female apprentice and trainer combination have most likely launched another record for such an achievement at a TAB fixture.

It was a monumental day of records all around at Emerald’s Pioneer Park racecourse, as the women rode the complete program of nine winners.

Rockhampton senior jockeys Sonja Wiseman, with two winners (Aquagem, $3.30 and Turkey Beach ($9.) and Natalea Summers (Drumshow ($7.00) completed the whitewash for the all-girls day out.

Racing historians were delving through the record books to ascertain if that feat had occurred previously on a TAB covered program on such a scale of nine races which is most unlikely.

Ironically though on Saturday some 535km away at Charleville, female jockeys rode the program of six races – Gemma Steel (2); Hannah Richardson (2) with Tessa Townsend and Hannah Philips one each.

Riding six winners in a day is a rarity but coincidentally it happened twice previously in Central Queensland by the same jockey J.E.Hayden at Thangool in 1942 and again 1943.

As well Group 1 winning jockeys Mick Dittman (Eagle Farm, 1977) and Micheal Rodd (Sunshine Coast – 2003), who both incidentally have strong family ties in Rockhampton are among a handful of jockeys to ride six winners on a TAB program.

That in itself places Elly Smith in elite company.

For the record, Jeff Lloyd has ridden the greatest number of winners at a TAB race meeting in Queensland when on November 29, 2016 at 55 years of age he rode seven at the Sunshine Coast.

Riding seven winners had occurred twice previously when way back in 1929, Bill Thomas was the first Queensland jockey to do so at Townsville with Noel Thompson the next at Cunnamulla in 1961.

Before Saturday’s fairy tale achievement, Elly Smith’s best tally of winners at a TAB race meeting had been three at the provincials – Rockhampton and Mackay.

Yesterday, Elly, who is indentured to her father Fred Smith at Rockhampton but is currently based at Emerald furthering her teaching degree, was still coming to terms with Saturday’s feat.

“I’m out here (Emerald) in my last year of teacher placement as I graduate in November. Of a morning I ride a lot of horses work at Pioneer Park for Glenda Bell.

After riding my third winner straight on Saturday on Glenda’s Addicted, I was pretty happy and thought that was a good result. I didn’t want to get too excited thinking I could ride more winners but I knew I had some pretty good more chances coming up” Elly said.

Some 70 minutes later Elly rode her fourth winner Burden (trainer Clinton Austin) followed just 40 minutes on by her fifth success on Bell’s Fastnet Flyer.

Then it was a long two hours wait before the unthinkable happened for Elly Smith – her sixth winner for the afternoon on Bell’s Mono Lad.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was so happy”, she said.

While Elly Smith’s half a dozen winners is likely to be the benchmark for many years to come the wonderful achievement of Glenda Bell to saddle five winners in a day should not be under scored.

Bell, a former jockey herself with energised work ethics can be justifiably proud of inscribing her name on the records in the rich annals of racing at her home town track, Pioneer Park racecourse.