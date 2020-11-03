Record camping numbers for Qld’s national parks

THE popularity of Queensland’s national parks is at record levels, the Department of Environment and Science said today, and anyone considering camping during the coming Christmas school holidays should book early to secure a spot.

In the three months from June, 513,000 camping nights were booked in Queensland national parks, an increase of 128,000 compared with the same time last year.

Principal Ranger Steve Hoseck said many camping spots on Bribie Island, Cooloola, Inskip and K’Gari (Fraser Island), as well as many other areas in south-east Queensland, were nearing capacity for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

There is still some room in national parks west of Rockhampton and Emerald, such as Idalia, Welford, Lochern, Forest Den, and Bladensburg, but these are expected to fill quickly.

“You could go beach camping on K’gari, or head out to the Jimna, Tuan or Benarkin State forests, or Main Range or Bunya Mountains national parks” Mr Hoseck said.

“In other good news for campers and four wheel drivers, the restricted access areas declared for Cooloola and Bribie Island recreation areas as part of COVID-19 restrictions are now more accessible to annual permit holders.

“The restrictions were put in place for safety reasons to regulate the number of people entering the area to limit large gatherings in these popular destinations.

“But from the end of this week, we are opening further day use capacity commencing with the lifting of restrictions for annual vehicle access permit holders.

Bladensburg National Park.

Mr Hoseck said Queensland was one of the most naturally diverse places in the world, with 1050 national parks, marine parks, state forests and other protected areas.

“From lush rainforests, to sparse deserts, and everything in between, Queensland’s protected

areas are internationally renowned,” he said.

“Family holidays are the chance to think outside and do something different. Camping in our

parks and forests is a bargain at $6.65 per person, per night.

“If you enjoy sea views, listening to the sounds of the rainforest, or gazing at the stars, camping is the way to go.

“The best way to experience our beautiful landscapes and see native wildlife is to pitch a tent, roll out a swag or pop up a trailer.”