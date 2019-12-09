Menu
CAROLS: Josiah, Alayna, Arianne and Hayley Mathew with Alex Mathie at Carols by the Beach
Record crowd at Carols event

Jack Evans
9th Dec 2019 5:13 PM
MORE than 4000 people with pillows, blankets and Christmas cheer crowded Yeppoon’s Main Beach last night to celebrate the festive season with this year’s Carols By The Beach.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, who has been the event co-ordinator since the event’s inception 20 years ago, said it was undoubtedly the biggest and best Carols by the Beach concert ever staged.

“From the exceptional community talent to the outstanding crowd turnout this year’s Carols was nothing short of sensational,” he said.

“Crowds arrived early again this year to enjoy the beachfront markets which got underway at 10am and an exceptional extended stage program from 4.30pm.

“A highlight of the evening’s festivities was the Lex Semple Memorial Xmas Run Parade at 5.30pm which saw a huge crowd line Anzac Parade in the lead up to the evening carols program.

“A magnificent variety program of Christmas family entertainment kept the crowds entertained with an impressive line-up of local talent who put in a huge effort to make the afternoon and evening one to really remember.”

Cr Ludwig said the bands, dancing groups, community choirs and comedy performances all put on an impressive Christmas carols showcase.

“It is a genuine credit to all those involved and the community who support the event year after year to make it such a special night,” he said. “Yeppoon SES and police especially must also be commended for their efforts again in assisting to ensure the event ran smoothly and safely.”

