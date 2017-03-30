Record domestic visitors flock to GBR

CAMPAIGN WORKING: Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprises says the popularity of the Southern Barrier Reef has brough a record number of domestic travellers to the region.

AFTER recent statistics revealed increased international visitors to the Southern Great Barrier Reef (SGBR) destination, official figures have confirmed record domestic visitors (1.98 million - up 1.6%) and record overnight visitor expenditure ($1.08 billion - up 11.6%) to the year ending December 2016.

The National Visitor Survey results released this week reveal a total of 1.98 million domestic visitors to the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination to the year ending December 2016.

The destination takes in the regional tourism precincts of Capricorn - Central Highlands, Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast, Keppel Islands, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

Of the 1.98 million domestic visitors, 1.7 million were from within Queensland (two main source markets of 527,000 from Brisbane and 479,000 from CQ) and 249,000 were from interstate, mainly NSW (128,000) and Victoria (57,000).

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said the record results again reflected the great partnership and joint marketing activity between the three tourism regions of Capricorn, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

"Major growth in leisure and those visiting friends and relatives has counter balanced a decline in business visitors, which is reflective of CQ's mining/resource downturn,” she said.

"However, record expenditure reflects that our visitors are willing to spend more and stay longer while visiting the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination.

"Visitor expenditure to the year ending December 2016 to the SGBR destination has reached just over $1.08 billion and is up 11.6% from the previous year.”