Record entries as art contest goes virtual

CQ Creates art competition coordinator Susan Smith with some of the 2019 entrants.

ARTISTS from everywhere have taken to their canvases during the COVID-19 induced heath restrictions with a record number of entries received for the annual CQUni Creates art competition.

This is the seventh year of the competition, open to 2D and 3D artists who are current or past students and staff of CQUniversity and its antecedents.

This includes the former CQ TAFE, with entrants called upon to make online submissions for possible inclusion in the September 2020 online group exhibition

CQUni art collection manager and competition co-ordinator Susan Smith said the competition had reached a significant milestone with a record number of artists entering works, despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

Ms Smith said 89 entries were received in the competition.

“Artists may address a theme or subject matter of their choice in 2020,” she said.

“The competition aims to celebrate and encourage diverse modes of expression representative of contemporary art practice.

“It’s great to see so many entries this year – obviously the COVID-19 restrictions has led to the creation of many wonderful works of art.

“The judge, Cameron Curd, from the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, is now looking at the works.”

Entry to the competition was free, and closed on July 19.

To present the entries to the public, Ms Smith said an online exhibition of the works would be launched.

“We will have an online catalogue in place of a physical exhibition due to COVID-19 restrictions” she said.

“This will coincide with the launch of an online exhibition in August.”

Ms Smith said Mr Curd was busy carefully judging all entries, with the winner to be announced in September.

“The online exhibition will culminate with the announcement of the winners on September 4, which will also be an online event,” she said.

The winners will share in the following prizes.

CQU Creates 2020 Art Award – $500, non-acquisitive

CQU Creates 2020 Indigenous Art Award – $500, non-acquisitive

CQU Creates 2020 Current Student Award – $500, non-acquisitive

CQU Creates 2020 Highly Commended Awards – $250, non-acquisitive (8 Awards).