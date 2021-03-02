Menu
Gladstone Gladiators’ Shianne Plunkett will be among the record field in the swim at this weekend’s CQ Championships in Rockhampton. Photo: Contributed
Swimming

Record entries for CQ Swimming Championships

Pam McKay
2nd Mar 2021 4:12 PM
A record 400 swimmers will contest the CQ Championships in Rockhampton this weekend.

Eighteen clubs will be represented at the two-day event at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

CQ Swimming president Michael Borg said it would be great to see so many of the region’s swimmers in action.

“Nominations are up about 20 per cent on last year,” he said.

“Those of us who have been around the sport for 10 years or more can’t remember exceeding that number before.

“We’re finding the 12 and 13 years boys and girls are particularly strong but across the board numbers are really good.”

Borg attributed the huge nominations to the exceptional work done by clubs to retain and attract members during COVID.

“I think the clubs have done a particularly good job during COVID to attract people to the sport, particularly when a lot of avenues for athletes haven’t been there,” he said.

Caribeae’s Jack Kelly will be one of the leading contenders at this weekend’s CQ Championships.
“Their development activities have kept swimmers in the sport, and I think there has been a little bit of a resurgence in swimming itself.”

Borg said swimmers would come from centres including Longreach, Emerald, Gladstone, the Capricorn Coast and the host city.

They would race in age divisions from seven and under through to 17 and over.

Borg said swimmers to watch included Rocky City’s Sally Vagg and Taryn Roberts, Gladstone Gladiators’ Shianne Plunkett, Emu Park’s Ky Pambid and Caribeae’s Jack Kelly.

“The 50m freestyle events are always hotly contested event, as well as the club relays,” he said.

“Individual trophies will be presented in several chosen events, age champions will be crowned and the highly sought after Martin Hanson Trophy will go to the club with the highest overall point score.”

The championships start at 8am Saturday and 9am Sunday.

