Finch knock blasts Victoria to huge win

AARON Finch showed his class with a six-laden century to lift Victoria to a nine-wicket One-Day Cup victory over Queensland at Junction Oval.

Finch crunched a belligerent career-best 188 not out as Victoria mowed down a challenging victory target to reach 1-305 and secure a much-needed win with 5.4 overs remaining.

With one win from their previous outings, defeat would have all but ended Victoria's cup campaign.

Finch, however, had other ideas.

The opener brought up his century off 73 balls, eventually crunching 14 sixes in a 151-ball innings for a Victorian one-day record score.

Almost predictably Finch won the match with a six, leaving only Western Australia's D'Arcy Short having cleared the boundary on more occasions in a single innings across the five-decade history of the competition.

Such was Finch's dominance, the Victorians could even afford to bat with relative caution in the final 10 overs knowing a winning platform had been set.

Aaron Finch was on fire. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Sam Harper posted a run-a-ball 44 as the home side put on 136 for the first wicket off 17.5 overs.

Marcus Harris survived some early nervy moments batting at No.3 to finish on 61 not out.

Harris' heroics overshadowed a second century in three days from Usman Khawaja as Queensland posted a highly competitive 6-304.

Khawaja followed up his 138 to open the summer with a typically stylish 112 in a comparatively sedate 125-ball innings.

Usman Khawaja laid a strong platform for the Bulls. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Fellow opener Sam Heazlett also maintained his blistering start to the season, posting a fourth half-century in as many outings before being dismissed for 69 off 51 balls.

Matthew Renshaw continued the run-scoring in the latter stages of the innings with a confident 66, only to be dismissed in the final over.