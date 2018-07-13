WATCH: Gruesome procedure to cut off nine-metre fingernails

THEY were the fingernails that took over 60 years to grow.

Now they will be on display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in New York after just taking a few minutes to be clipped.

Indian Shridhar Chillal claimed the title for the longest fingernails ever recorded on a single hand after he started growing them at the age of 14.

But after years and years enduring the fear of a crack or break, the 82-year-old finally decided to lop off his combined 9-metre long nails. The longest was on his thumb.

"I can't move much (while sleeping), so every half an hour or so I wake up and move my hand to the other side of the bed," he reportedly said.

However, the nails - which he first began to grow after being scolded about breaking a teacher's nail - required more than just a pair of clippers. Much more.

A technician wearing a face mask and wielding a power tool carefully removed them during a "nail clipping ceremony".