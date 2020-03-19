Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Royal Melbourne Hospital has been inundated with people wanting tests. Picture: Jason Edwards
Royal Melbourne Hospital has been inundated with people wanting tests. Picture: Jason Edwards
Health

'Record number' of patients expected

by Ben Graham
19th Mar 2020 10:14 AM

Hospitals in Victoria are preparing for a "record number" of patients, as 28 new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight.

The new cases bring the state's total to 149.

Premier Daniel Andrews has warned people not to go outside if they are feeling unwell, adding that the COVID-19 is "not a normal virus".

He said the state government was providing an additional $437 million funding to its hospital system "to deal with the inevitable peak in cases of COVID-19".

Victoria is preparing for a record number of cases.
Victoria is preparing for a record number of cases.

"(It) will mean extra beds open, there will be more equipment, there will be additional gloves and masks and gowns," Mr Andrews said, adding space would be opened for COVID-19 patients at private hospitals including Baxter House in Geelong and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there would be an additional 84 beds at Peter MacCallum and 45 beds in Bendigo, on top of 140 new beds already announced at Casey Hospital.

"(We) anticipate 45,000 additional emergency department presentations, 5000 additional hospital admissions and 2000 additional admissions to intensive care units, and that's just for the three-month period," she said.

"This is estimated for the peak period of 12 weeks and we'll be making further announcements as we go forward around what we anticipate to be the demand on our hospital system."

Victoria would also buy more ventilators, oxygen machines, dialysis machines and monitors, "which effectively triples our intensive care unit capacity", Ms Mikakos said.

Royal Melbourne Hospital has been inundated with people wanting tests. Picture: Jason Edwards
Royal Melbourne Hospital has been inundated with people wanting tests. Picture: Jason Edwards

As part of the response, Mr Daniels said there would be a "number of spaces that will be open for the first time, or, indeed, reopen after having not been part of our public hospital system for quite some time".

Ms Mikakos said they would also call on retired doctors and medical students to help the public health team with tracing cases.

"From the 57 people that they have currently, they'll be going up to 230 people. That's a significant boost to that public health team," she said. "We'll be calling on people like retired doctors, medical students and others to help us at this critical time."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

        premium_icon Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

        News A HOME was burnt to the ground last night in Wowan, with police investigating today to determine whether the fire was suspicious.

        Three people in hospital after house fire in mining town

        premium_icon Three people in hospital after house fire in mining town

        News A fire investigator is scheduled to attend the scene later today.

        CQUni coronavirus response means shift to virtual classes

        premium_icon CQUni coronavirus response means shift to virtual classes

        Education Face-to-face classes at CQUniversity will stop in anticipation of increased...

        COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 19th Mar 2020 9:30 AM