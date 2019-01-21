Menu
It’s official: 2018 was our worst for snake bites

by Cloe Read
21st Jan 2019 4:56 AM
AUTHORITIES have urged Queenslanders to be on the lookout after a ­record-high number of snake bites.

Paramedics were called to more than 800 snake bites last year, including 188 in the last two months of 2018.

Sunshine Coast snake catcher Stuart McKenzie said snakes liked the wet.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher Stuart McKenzie with a coastal carpet python ready for release back into the wild at Buderim. Picture: Lachie Millard
Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher Stuart McKenzie with a coastal carpet python ready for release back into the wild at Buderim. Picture: Lachie Millard

"As soon as it looks like rain is coming, the snakes come out to play," he said.

"The busiest suburbs for us are Buderim, Nambour, Caloundra and the Caboolture area."

The warmer summer months are the worst for bites.

In November, nine people suffered snake bites in one day, while more recently, a 14-year-old Cape York boy woke up at 1am to find a 3.5m python wrapped around his arm.

"The best way to avoid a snake bite is to leave the reptiles be," Advanced Care Paramedic Kent Jackson said.

