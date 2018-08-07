Records tumble as region's best set pool alight
SWIMMING: Timekeepers were kept busy as 50 Central Queensland records were established or broken at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet at the weekend.
Leading the way was Rocky City's own Ty Hartwell, who broke 20 open and age records at the two-day event at the CQUniversity pool.
It was a timely hit-out for the 17-year-old, who is preparing to represent Australia at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji later this month.
Ty was among 164 swimmers who took part in the weekend meet, which doubled as a qualifier for this month's Queensland short course championships.
Meet director Scott Hartwell said it was an awesome weekend of competition.
"There were some great swims, some good qualifying times and a heap of records broken,” he said.
Scott said Caribeae's Levi Thomsen had a "cracking meet”, establishing four records in the eight-year boys 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly events.
Yeppoon Sharks swimmer Taylor Sweet broke two records, as did Emu Park's Tahlia Austin and Jessie Laverty.
Eight other Rocky City swimmers also set records - Matthew Richardson (six), Marlee Chopping (four), Taylor Brock (three), Amelie Smith and Max Paxton (two) and Matthew Oliver, Peyton Goudie and Lachlan Kuss (one).
Scott said another stand-out performer was Carmelita Aldiss, who shaved a total of two minutes off her personal best times for the weekend.
AGE CHAMPIONS
- Eight-year-old girls Camryn Bracegirdle (Mackay Cyclones), boys Levi Thomsen (Caribeae)
- Nine-year-old girls: Amelie Smith (Rocky City), boys Peyten Goudie (Rocky City)
- 10-year-old girls: Taylor Brock (Rocky City), boys Cooper Love (Caribeae)
- 11-year-old girls: Shianne Plunkett (Gladstone Gladiators), boys Lachlan Kuss (Rocky City)
- 12-year-old girls: Taryn Roberts (Rocky City), boys Toby Dendle (CQ Aquajets)
- 13-year-old girls: Emma Doherty (Emu Park), boys William Salmond (Caribeae)
- 14-year-old girls: Randy Chopping (Rocky City), boys Matthew Oliver (Rocky City)
- 15 and over girls: Lucy Busby (Rocky City), boys Ty Hartwell (Rocky City)