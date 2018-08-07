Records tumble as region's best set pool alight

MAKING A SPLASH: Ty Hartwell, pictured in the 400m individual medley, broke 20 records at the two-day Rocky City Winter Short Course meet.

SWIMMING: Timekeepers were kept busy as 50 Central Queensland records were established or broken at the Rocky City Winter Short Course meet at the weekend.

Leading the way was Rocky City's own Ty Hartwell, who broke 20 open and age records at the two-day event at the CQUniversity pool.

It was a timely hit-out for the 17-year-old, who is preparing to represent Australia at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji later this month.

Ty was among 164 swimmers who took part in the weekend meet, which doubled as a qualifier for this month's Queensland short course championships.

Meet director Scott Hartwell said it was an awesome weekend of competition.

"There were some great swims, some good qualifying times and a heap of records broken,” he said.

Scott said Caribeae's Levi Thomsen had a "cracking meet”, establishing four records in the eight-year boys 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly events.

Yeppoon Sharks swimmer Taylor Sweet broke two records, as did Emu Park's Tahlia Austin and Jessie Laverty.

Eight other Rocky City swimmers also set records - Matthew Richardson (six), Marlee Chopping (four), Taylor Brock (three), Amelie Smith and Max Paxton (two) and Matthew Oliver, Peyton Goudie and Lachlan Kuss (one).

Scott said another stand-out performer was Carmelita Aldiss, who shaved a total of two minutes off her personal best times for the weekend.

AGE CHAMPIONS