Recovery efforts move into full-swing

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig with the Premier speaking to Eddie Cowie whose family farm was affected by the bushfires

As Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) alongside Rural Fire Volunteers continue to monitor and extinguish remaining pockets of fire across Livingstone Shire, residents and primary producers are beginning the long and challenging process of assessing the damage and counting the cost of last week’s devastating fires.

Local Disaster Management Group Chair and Mayor Bill Ludwig said the overall cost of this disaster to our community will be in the multi-millions and providing both immediate and long-term support to those residents and primary producers affected will continue to be the number one priority.

“The recovery effort, which is now ramping up into ‘full-swing’, will focus on four key areas. Dedicated ‘task-forces’ will co-ordinate efforts in Community Recovery, Economic Recovery, Infrastructure Rebuilding and Environmental Recovery,” Mayor Ludwig said.

Daley Creek Orchard was left a charred ruins when fire swept through

“Putting in place key strategies to rebuild and return the community to normality as quickly as possible will be the overarching role of each task-force.

“Primary producers are also receiving direct assistance from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries who are already well-advanced with assessment teams visiting farms to undertake detailed assessments that will identify the extent of their losses.

“This information will be compiled to also assess the broader economic and social impact on both the local and regional economy.

“Council will not waiver in its commitment to work proactively with all levels of government and other support organisations to facilitate and co-ordinate the recovery effort. Our job is to ensure that nobody is overlooked or forgotten in the weeks and months ahead.

“The ‘Community Recovery Hub’ at Beaman Park, will continue to be open seven days a week from 9am – 5pm to provide affected residents with advice and support in getting back on their feet.

Help is available in regard to how individuals and families can access available grants and other financial assistance.”

Council will be continuing to monitor the fire risk with all updates to the community provided through the online Disaster Dashboard disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au/ or through Council’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/livingstoneshirecouncil/.