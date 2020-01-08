Recovery grants for farmers

HELP is on the way for farmers in the Livingstone Shire whose properties were devastated by the Cobraball bushfire last November.

Responding to the horrific bushfire season, Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said his government had made it clear that State Governments would get everything they request from the Commonwealth and there was a national coordinated process for requests to be made for that assistance, whether it might be logistics and support arrangements.

Following an extensive assessment process, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that up to 60 pineapple, mango, lychee and avocado plantations were determined to be suffering from a significant impact to crops and infrastructure.

The Premier has revealed exclusively to The Morning Bulletin that she has written to the Prime Minister requesting grants of up to $25,000 for each.

DISASTER RESPONSE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig, Kepple MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke at the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Yeppoon being briefed on the Cobrabull bushfire.

“I’ve met some of these growers myself,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I’ve seen a lifetime of work cruelly taken away.

“Any help we can give, we need to give.”

The $1.5 million assistance package comes under Category C Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements funded in a 50-50 partnership between the State and Federal governments.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the money would be welcome.

“I visited these farms with the Premier and Agriculture Minister soon after the fires,” Ms Lauga said.

Crops and buildings were destroyed by the Cobraball bushfire.

“I know these people. I know how hard they work. Some lychee growers were about to harvest their Christmas crop.”

Given that it could be six years before their next harvest she said any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

“But it’s also important for our community to know they’re not forgotten,” she said.

A range of category A and B assistance measures have already been activated across 10 local government areas impacted by the 2019 fires.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.