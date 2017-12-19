Recruit travels across the world to fulfil dream job

JONATHON Farmer's dream has led him halfway across the world, and this week was fulfilled in Rockhampton.

The 30-year-old, originally from Kent in England, is one of two new recruits within the local Queensland Fire and Rescue Service auxiliary.

By his side on their first day on the job was a former member of the Defence Force, Matthew Dinty.

The pair both agreed day one was not what they expected; "a bit of an eye-opener”.

"We ended going out to a couple of jobs, it's obviously interesting though so it was good to get out onto the trucks and see what is actually happening,” Matthew said.

Matthew, originally from Murgon, said he and Jonathon spent 17 weeks in Brisbane for training.

"We basically started from scratch, very basic skills and basically slowly build you up and get your confidence up with real fires,” he said.

Matthew said during the training process, he would need to "bowl hoses all the way through to a live fire campus where you go into compartment fires and suppressing those.”

He has wanted to fight fires for eight years.

"It stagnated there, there wasn't any recruitment drives for a while so I had to bide my time over that period while I was still in the Navy,” Matthew said.

"As soon as I started travelling around Australia with my family, they opened up and I started applying from then.”

The 34-year-old had previously served in the defence force as did a lot of his relatives, wanted to help the community in a different way and stay at home.

"We hope we can put some value towards what the fire service does and help instil those values with the community,” Matthew said.

His father was a police officer, but Matthew said he is the first member of his family to become a firefighter.

Jonathon Farmer has wanted to walk in his uncle's shoes and become a firefighter since the age of three.

The 30-year-old moved to Australia in order to fulfil his dream.

"I joined as an auxiliary to begin with and then waited for recruitment to reopen,” Jonathon said.

Jonathon kept persisting, as did Matthew, and finally landed the role.

"Over in the United Kingdom, there was not a lot of opportunity for me, just the way things are going,” he said.

Jonathon said he was looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

"We've got a great bunch of guys here at the station so I'm looking forward to getting to know them a bit better and serving the community,” Jonathon said.