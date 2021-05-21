Menu
Census staff member helping people to complete the form. Picture: Contributed
Recruitment drive: 100+ Census jobs for CQ

Aden Stokes
21st May 2021 4:00 PM
The Australian Bureau of Statistics is recruiting 114 Census field officers across Central Queensland to help deliver the 2021 Census.

Field officers assist the ABS by delivering Census instructions and forms in their local community and by visiting households that have not yet responded.

There are 42 positions available in Rockhampton, 39 in Gladstone and 13 in Emerald.

Census executive director and national spokesman Andrew Henderson said the ABS would recruit people from Central Queensland communities to ensure field officers were familiar with the local area.

“We are looking for field officers on the ground to help us get to every household, farm, and community regardless of how remote to make sure people get what they need to complete the Census,” Mr Henderson.

“They will also follow up with people afterwards to make sure they have completed the Census.”

Census Executive Director and National Spokesman Andrew Henderson. Picture: Australian Bureau of Statistics
He said field officers played a vital role as they promoted Census participation and answered peoples’ questions.

“Helping members of the public who need special support to complete the Census is a key role for our field officers,” he said.

“We want to recruit motivated people who are keen to tell their community’s story through the successful collection of Census data.

“Previous experience isn’t a requirement and training will be provided prior to commencing the job.

“We are looking for people who have a driver’s licence, access to a vehicle, and are comfortable getting out and about in their community

“We are also recruiting people who can speak a language other than English as part of the job.”

The 2021 Census is on Tuesday, August 10.

The roles are part time and short term, from July to September, and are available in all cities, towns, and regional areas across Australia.

Applicants are encouraged to view the applicant information kit and apply early as jobs are expected to fill quickly.

To apply, go to www.censusjobs.adecco.com.au.

For more information about the roles, go to www.census.abs.gov.au.

