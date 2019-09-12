Recruitment drive for 70+ jobs underway for new Carls Jr

Ryan Saunders, Qld operations manager of Carls Jr at the new South Rockhampton store

Ryan Saunders, Qld operations manager of Carls Jr at the new South Rockhampton store

ALMOST 400 people registered their interest to work at Rockampton’s latest fast food store, Carl’s Jr which is set to open next month.

70 jobs are up for grabs in the crew team from kitchen operating staff, cooking, cleaning and closing duties and front of house staff to take care of the dining room, guest interaction, order taking and cleaning with another six to eight positions open for managers.

380 people registered as applicants for positions at Rockhampton's new Carl's Jr. An information session was held on Tuesday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

An information and interview session was held at the Rockhamtpon Leagues Club this week which saw 380 applicants register.

READ HERE: Positive attitude will get Katelyn the job

Potential applicants listened to a panel of speakers from training providers and job seeker organisations about what the positions entail and the floor was opened to questions - one of which was most important being if employees get a staff discount.

Apllicants then lined up for a speed interview, which lasted for two to four minutes.

Successful applicants from Tuesday’s session are invited back to participate in a team work exercise followed by a final interview.

READ HERE: Looking for a career in hospitality

Speed interviews being held with Rockhampton Carl's Jr candidates.

The Rockhampton store is the ninth Carl’s Jr to open in Queensland and Carl’s Jr Operations Manager Ryan Saunders said the number of applicants here was on par with Brisbane store recruitments.

What Carl’s Jr are looking for in potential team members is a good attitude and willingness.

And it’s an easy job as some would think.

“There is a lot of different elements... it’s making burgers, cleaning tables, cooking fries, cooking chicken, cutting up the produce all while there are people waiting inside and in drive-thru,” Mr Saunders said.

Applicants only have a short time to “nail” the speed interview and Mr Saunders said he is looking for confidence and ability to gauge in a conversation.

Carls Jr new South Rockhampton store

Construction at the George St site on track for a mid-October opening with Kele Property Group developing the site and Hutchinsons Builders’ Rockhampton on the tools.

“We are well on our way to open and have big plans for some offers closer to the date,” Mr Saunders said.

Carls Jr Rocky: