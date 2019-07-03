RECRUITMENT DRIVE: More than 100 juniors apply to sell pies

CRANSTON'S Pies Rockhampton owner Melissa Mitchell won't hear of the younger generation being called lazy after her recent recruitment drive.

Melissa, who operates stores on both sides of town, usually relies on in-store notices to hire new staff but was recently inundated with more than 100 applications after posting a notice on Facebook about junior position vacancies.

"I was looking for kids who could work as junior fast-food assistants on the school holidays and ongoing after school,” Melissa said.

"I was totally overwhelmed with the response and had to tell people in another post that I wouldn't be able to respond to each application individually.”

Melissa short-listed 20 applicants with a view to filling between six and eight junior roles.

"I've narrowed that down to 12 now and those people are currently trialling.”

Melissa said the demand was there to hire staff and juniors were always paired with a senior colleague for shifts to help with their learning and development.

"Sales probably increase about a third as well during winter.

"Our biggest seller is pies,” she said.

"It varies day to day but we can sell anywhere up to 1200 pies a day - and that's just pies, not pasties or sausage rolls or anything else.”

Melissa said a lot of the time with juniors aged 13 to 17 it was the parents initiating their job applications.

"When we hire juniors we like to retain them so you can mould them that way and there could be a bigger role for them down the track.

"So the parents encouraging them to apply for jobs is a good thing, good for their development and also the independence of being able to earn their own money.”

And there's good news for others looking for employment in the near future.

"We'll be advertising senior positions very soon,” Melissa said.