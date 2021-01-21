Recycle old books and support communities in need

Help support public libraries in need by recycling unwanted books rather than throwing them away.

Central Highlands Regional Council’s co-ordinator Libraries Kira Nuss said the libraries had partnered with the James Bennett Sustainability Project to offer book recycling collection across the region.

The project is a green initiative created to assist libraries in disposing of all unwanted library material, by donating to communities in need, recycling into items or reselling them to generate funds for libraries to purchase new books or services.

“Our libraries continuously fill their shelves with the latest bestsellers and publications for their visitors,” Ms Nuss said.

“Traditionally, we would offer outdated and unneeded material to visitors via a giveaway shelf, but more than often the books weren’t collected and end up as waste, so it’s a fantastic solution to be a part of the James Bennett Sustainability Project.”

Libraries across the Central Highlands have already recycled 1,700 books through the project.

Central Highlands Libraries are inviting locals to join the pledge to recycle books this year.

“Next time you think about throwing an unwanted book out, simply drop it off at your local library instead,” she said.

“We’ll add the books to our sustainability collection which means they’ll be recycled or resold, with a part of the profits going to libraries in communities that may need support.

“Eventually, you’ll be able to recycle unwanted books at any of council’s libraries as well as transaction and resource recovery centres.”

Ms Nuss said libraries would still be offering giveaways on special occasions, like the Garage Sale Trail or in the form of specific donations.