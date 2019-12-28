Recycle unwanted Christmas gifts and help change a life

Vinnies has more than 20 stores in Central Queensland, including one in Calliope.

WE receive them every year, Christmas gifts we didn't ask for and have no idea what to do with.

Instead of leaving them in your cupboard to clog space and collect dust or throwing them in the trash, Vinnies stores across Central Queensland can use them to help improve the wellbeing of another person's life.

Vinnies Rockhampton region Retail Operations manager Shannon Barlow said donations of second-hand gifts helped the charity continue its good work in the community.

"Re-home those gifts. Vinnies will help them get to the person who really loves them," she said.

"No matter what it may be, if it is in good condition and useable, someone somewhere will be grateful for it.

"What one person may not like another person may love, no matter how bizarre that might sometimes seem.

"You might find your own new favourite thing as you're browsing a Vinnies store.

"Most importantly, you're changing a life when you donate. Some kids would never see a present without Vinnies and the generous donations made by the community."

Ms Barlow said proceeds from the sale of upcycled gifts would go towards Vinnies' many programs, which include emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, disaster relief and more.

Vinnies has more than 20 stores in CQ, including South Rocky, North Rocky, Glenmore, Emu Park, Yeppoon, Emerald, Dysart, Clermont, Capella, Gladstone, Calliope, Biloela, Moura, Theodore, Longreach, Barcaldine, Springsure and Sarina.

People in need of assistance or wishing to donate quality second hand furniture can call 1800 846 643.