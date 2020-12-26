Recycle your Christmas tinnies into cash or charity donation

Queenslanders crushed a record earlier this week as recyclers across the state returned 7.366 million containers for refunds.

The previous record for the largest single day of returns was December 23, 2019 when

6.726 million containers were returned across the state.

The Containers for Change scheme pays 10 cents for each eligible beverage container

returned by individuals, community groups and businesses at registered Container Refund

Points (CRPs).

The Christmas-New Year period is traditionally the busiest time for containers returns, with

the warmer summer months driving beverage sales and affording people the time to collect

and return containers through their local CRPs.

Despite the disruptions of the mid-year COVID restrictions, the Fitzroy region has returned

18% more eligible containers in 2020 than they did in the same period last year, with over 90

million containers and $9 million in refunds claimed in the area this year alone.

Ken Noye is the chief executive of Container Exchange, the not for profit organisation that

implements the Containers for Change scheme..

“Recycling through our scheme is a great way to gain some extra cash around Christmas, or

to choose your favourite charity and donate your refund to them by using their unique

Scheme ID.

“An ambitious target has been set to recycle 85 per cent of all beverage containers sold in the

state by July 2022.

“It is everyone’s job to get behind that scheme for the good of our local environment by

ensuring their containers are disposed of correctly – either by being returned for refund at one

of our CRPs, or by going in the council-provided yellow-top bin.

“As yesterday’s volume total demonstrated, our operators are set for a busy time over

December and January and are ready to accept your containers and process your refunds

swiftly and safely at our more than 300 CRPs across the State.”

People can check the Christmas opening times of their local CRP by going to the Containers

for Change website - www.containersforchange.com.au/qld