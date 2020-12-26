Recycle your Christmas tinnies into cash or charity donation
Queenslanders crushed a record earlier this week as recyclers across the state returned 7.366 million containers for refunds.
The previous record for the largest single day of returns was December 23, 2019 when
6.726 million containers were returned across the state.
The Containers for Change scheme pays 10 cents for each eligible beverage container
returned by individuals, community groups and businesses at registered Container Refund
Points (CRPs).
The Christmas-New Year period is traditionally the busiest time for containers returns, with
the warmer summer months driving beverage sales and affording people the time to collect
and return containers through their local CRPs.
Despite the disruptions of the mid-year COVID restrictions, the Fitzroy region has returned
18% more eligible containers in 2020 than they did in the same period last year, with over 90
million containers and $9 million in refunds claimed in the area this year alone.
Ken Noye is the chief executive of Container Exchange, the not for profit organisation that
implements the Containers for Change scheme..
“Recycling through our scheme is a great way to gain some extra cash around Christmas, or
to choose your favourite charity and donate your refund to them by using their unique
Scheme ID.
“An ambitious target has been set to recycle 85 per cent of all beverage containers sold in the
state by July 2022.
“It is everyone’s job to get behind that scheme for the good of our local environment by
ensuring their containers are disposed of correctly – either by being returned for refund at one
of our CRPs, or by going in the council-provided yellow-top bin.
“As yesterday’s volume total demonstrated, our operators are set for a busy time over
December and January and are ready to accept your containers and process your refunds
swiftly and safely at our more than 300 CRPs across the State.”
People can check the Christmas opening times of their local CRP by going to the Containers
for Change website - www.containersforchange.com.au/qld