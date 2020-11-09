Menu
Fire generic, action, Emergency services officers
Recycling facility goes up in flames in industrial park

Melanie Plane
by
9th Nov 2020 11:34 PM
FIRE CREWS are working to contain a large fire at a Rockhampton recycling facility. 

The blaze broke out at the Wade Street plant in the Parkhurst industrial park area earlier this evening, forcing the evacuation of all workers. 

It is understood all workers are safe and accounted for. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are expected to work into the night to fight the large fire, which has completely engulfed the property, and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring industrial properties. 

It is unclear at this stage how the fire started. 

Police are at the scene and it is understood crews will guard the site overnight. 

