REMINDER: Warren Williams (Correctional Services) and Cr Rose Swadling outside the Rockhampton library. Picture: Jann Houley

A NEW red bench sits outside the Rockhampton Regional Library to send a message to the community about domestic violence.

In her final days with Rockhampton Regional Council, Rose Swadling unveiled the second such bench; the other is located at Cameron’s Corner next to the police station.

Cr Swadling said the bench was to remind people passing that domestic violence was not acceptable.