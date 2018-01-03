Menu
Red Cross called in after CQ town loses power, water

Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo. Contributed
Michelle Gately
by

6.15PM: Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council mayor Cheyne Wilkie said power has now been restored.

4PM: THE Red Cross has been called in to help Woorabinda residents struggling through the heat as engineers work to resupply power to the town.

Concerned residents told The Morning Bulletin their water had been off overnight, returning briefly this morning before disappearing again.

They said power has also been out since about 5pm yesterday.

Although they understood these issues were sometimes unavoidable, they were worried about small children and the elderly who were suffering in the extreme heat.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council mayor Cheyne Wilkie said there was no official estimate on when power could be restored, but he hoped it would be between 4pm and 5pm.

In the mean time, he said council was handing out free water to residents and hosting a free barbecue at the pool.

Cr Wilkie said the Red Cross were also helping to check residents at risk.

Temperatures reached 37 degrees in Woorabinda.

