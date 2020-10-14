Red Foot-ing it all the way to the big smoke

THERE are only a few more sleeps until Central Queensland’s homegrown theatre troupe matches wits with the best of the best at Queensland’s Cabaret Festival in Brisbane.

Red Foot Cabaret’s latest show has already booked out the Old Museum for its Saturday night one-and-only show.

Local audiences have seen real-life husband and wife, Travis and Amanda Hock, take on the central characters of MC and Diva, since they began the cabaret “six or seven” years ago.

Red Foot Cabaret 2020

“The first year was a workshop format, and since then we’ve had a variety of guests and extras join us on various stages,” Ms Hock said.

“For the Brisbane show, we’ve gone back and cherry-picked all the best gags we haven’t used again with local audiences.”

MC and Diva will be joined by the ever-sexy Amber (Amber Oliver) and the enigmatic Martini (Martin Kay).

“We love these characters and feel so lucky to keep reviving and evolving them,” Ms Hock said.

“Amber comes from a dance background and everybody – men and women – are drawn to her on stage, she’s just that combination of raw grits and femininity.

“And Martini… well, this year, we’ve kind of combined him with the previous character Espresso (played by Jesse Warren) so there’s an unexpected twist in the second act.”

As for MC and Diva, Ms Hock said it’s her husband’s character who’s closest to real life… she hopes.

“Diva is everything I aspire not to be as a performer, pushy and petulant, so although I don’t agree with what she does, it’s very freeing to step into her shoes for a little while.

“But Trav, he’s a natural leader who speaks well in front of others but he’s a big softie too, so in that respect, he’s a lot like MC.

“As for flirting outrageously in the workforce, you’d have to check with the other tradies onsite.”

The couple balance their own careers – Amanda teaches at St Ursula’s and Travis is taking over the family’s company, Keppel Bay Plumbing – with the demands of performing and two kids under three.

“Our daughter Lucy watched the final rehearsal the other day and she got really emotionally involved,” Amanda said.

“She was scared when her Daddy was fighting and I could hear her laughing when Diva was being her most outrageous.

“But the beauty of this show is, no matter how MC and Diva fall out, they always remember why they fell in love in the first place and come back together.”

The Red Foot Cabaret troupe said they were proud to have been invited to bring their original new work to a state-wide audience, and to represent the Central Queensland region.

They received financial assistance from the Livingstone Shire Council and RADF to help with accommodation and travel.

“We would love to spend more time in Brisbane and see the other acts but, in response to COVID-19, the festival has been spread out over smaller venues and right up until December,” Ms Hock said.

“At the very least, I hope we get to stay and see comedian Jenny Winter who’s on the Old Museum stage straight after us.”

Meanwhile, local audiences might get a glimpse of the Red Foot madness at the Pilbeam Theatre toward the end of the year.

“We’re also looking at some Christmas time corporate gigs, such as end-of-year parties for businesses, which will bring local venues and caterers together.”