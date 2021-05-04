Red-hot Barty maintains the rage

Ash Barty has continued her incredible winning streak on clay by beating Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Madrid Open this morning.

The Aussie star is now unbeaten across 14 matches on clay, stretching back to her 2019 triumph at the French Open, and is 9-0 against top 20 opponents this year. She has more wins than any woman on tour this season, moving to 23-3.

Watch Tennis with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments including Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

In a battle of the past two Roland Garros champions - teenager Swiatek won the title last year - Barty slumped to 0-3 in the first set but fought back to secure an engrossing 7-5 6-4 victory in the Spanish capital.

The Queenslander saved six of seven break points in the match as she showed off her fighting qualities to advance to the quarter-finals, where she will face Petra Kvitova - who booked her spot in the last eight by beating Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in three sets on Tuesday.

Barty's win against 19-year-old Swiatek comes after she survived a scare in the second round, needing three sets to overpower world No. 80 Tamara Zidansek.

She lost her temper briefly in that match when a ball off her racquet was originally called in, only to be overruled on a challenge by her opponent.

"You know the system is as much bulls*** as I do, don't you," she told the umpire.

Last week Barty won the Stuttgart Open in Germany, beating Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-0 6-3 in the decider to claim her 11th career title.

Not only did she secure a trophy and 500 world ranking points, Barty also landed a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - and that might have been what hurt Sabalenka the most.

Asked if she was a speed fiend and was excited to test the Porsche's limits, Barty said: "No, driving Miss Daisy over here."

"This week's been phenomenal for me," Barty added in her post-match press conference. "We've played a lot of tennis, a lot of matches. And I've certainly felt like I'm taking my tennis to kind of a new level, in a sense of being able to be calm and play with freedom and play without consequence in a way, just going out there and try to bring my best every single point."

Originally published as Red-hot Barty maintains the rage