'Red hot competition' in Super Series opener

FIRST PLACE: Jacinda Lawrence and Tai Gwynne won the ladies advanced division. CONTRIBUTED

CROSSFIT: Dan Withers is excited for round two of the VidaFit Super Series after the weekend opener delivered some "red hot competition”.

Fifty men's and women's pairs from across Central Queensland hit the floor in six divisions, taking on a series of challenging workouts.

Athletes in the three-round series are competing for a share of more than $16,000 in cash and prizes.

Withers, the director of VidaFit Rockhampton, said it was a very tight contest.

"It was a brilliant day and a really broad test of all athletes' fitness,” he said.

"In a couple of the divisions it came down to the last workout to decide who stood on the podium.

"At day's end, the athletes who were most well rounded in all components of fitness were successful.”

The winners were:

Men's Advanced: Rhyce Philp and Alex Budrodeen.

Ladies Advanced: Tai Gwynne and Jacinda Lawrence.

Men's Intermediate: Will Glasby and Jack Spottiswood.

Ladies Intermediate: Abby Bell and Rebecca Patterson.

Men's Beginner: Kim Saloyedoff and Jan Roma.

Ladies Beginner: Claire Tidbury and Danielle Duke.

Withers said the second round of the series would be on Saturday, August 10.

"We're already planning for that one and looking forward to another cracking day of competition,” he said.