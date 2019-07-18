Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRST PLACE: Jacinda Lawrence and Tai Gwynne won the ladies advanced division.
FIRST PLACE: Jacinda Lawrence and Tai Gwynne won the ladies advanced division. CONTRIBUTED
Sport

'Red hot competition' in Super Series opener

Pam McKay
by
18th Jul 2019 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROSSFIT: Dan Withers is excited for round two of the VidaFit Super Series after the weekend opener delivered some "red hot competition”.

Fifty men's and women's pairs from across Central Queensland hit the floor in six divisions, taking on a series of challenging workouts.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Athletes in the three-round series are competing for a share of more than $16,000 in cash and prizes.

Withers, the director of VidaFit Rockhampton, said it was a very tight contest.

"It was a brilliant day and a really broad test of all athletes' fitness,” he said.

"In a couple of the divisions it came down to the last workout to decide who stood on the podium.

"At day's end, the athletes who were most well rounded in all components of fitness were successful.”

READ: Tai-tanic effort: CQ teen takes crossfit career to new level

The winners were:

Men's Advanced: Rhyce Philp and Alex Budrodeen.

Ladies Advanced: Tai Gwynne and Jacinda Lawrence.

Men's Intermediate: Will Glasby and Jack Spottiswood.

Ladies Intermediate: Abby Bell and Rebecca Patterson.

Men's Beginner: Kim Saloyedoff and Jan Roma.

Ladies Beginner: Claire Tidbury and Danielle Duke.

Withers said the second round of the series would be on Saturday, August 10.

"We're already planning for that one and looking forward to another cracking day of competition,” he said.

crossfit fitness rockhampton vidafit rockhampton workouts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

    premium_icon WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

    Crime A cyclist came across the scene, intervened and chased the offender away empty handed

    Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

    premium_icon Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

    News Local doctor's product breaks into the Asian market

    How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

    premium_icon How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

    News This teenager worked hard for what he wanted - his own business

    Emu Park U12s celebrate maiden Cup win

    premium_icon Emu Park U12s celebrate maiden Cup win

    Rugby League Coach Dave Armstrong: 'It was an emotional win for everybody'