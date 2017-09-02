Red hot pole dancer funks up Miss Pole Queensland heats

POLE POSITION: Tamara MacKenzie funks up the stage at the Queensland heats of Miss Pole Dance in Brisbane last weekend.

THIS fiery chilli pepper certainly doesn't like to hide her talents.

In fact this Red Hot pole dancer from Rockhampton is known for 'out of the box' performances.

Gracing The Tivoli stage in Brisbane last week, Tamara MacKenzie was invited to perform as a state finalist in the Miss Pole Dancer Queensland Heats.

The 34-year-old pole dancer funked up the stage, freaky style for more than One Hot Minute to deliver a hilariously jaw-dropping routine.

While the nature of the competition is more of a 'show girl theme' with plenty of glitter, heels and incredibly strong, sexy ladies, Tamara explained, she wanted to go one further.

"I've been known to push the envelope with something different for my pole routines and this year's wasn't going to be any different,” Tamara said.

"I wanted to perform a piece in celebration of the early days of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, when the band would wear socks, and only socks on stage.

"I went with an artificial sock appendage sewn on the bottom half of my costume and unveiled it in a comedic style mid-way through the performance.

"The song I chose was "Give It Away” - it received quite a reception of applause and laughter.”

Tamara was one of 20 competitors and said the evening was filled with talent from across the state.

"It's always an amazing feeling to unleash your creativity and share the stage with so many brilliant artists. I'm also very fortunate to have a fantastic support team of friends and family who have been there every step of the way.”