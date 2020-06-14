Red Shield Appeal goes digital, Rocky club donates $12k

THE FRENCHVILLE Sports Club was proud to hand over a cheque for $12,490 last week to kick start the local Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal for 2020.

Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham said that although the Club was disappointed the annual Red Shield Breakfast would not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club was still very keen to support the digital format doorknock appeal.

“Earlier this year the club held a fundraiser on Valentine’s Day that raised the $12,490 which we are pleased to hand over as our contribution to this years Red Shield Appeal,” he said.

“The club has been a long-time sponsor and supporter of the Red Shield Appeal and is very proud to do so because of the great work that the Salvation Army does in our local area.

“Frenchville Sports Club has a 72-year history of helping the community and is very passionate about this and as such, has supported the Red Shield Appeal Breakfast for over two decades.

“Whilst it is a shame that the breakfast cannot be held this year, the club is encouraging everyone to get behind the appeal to their best ability to ensure we continue to help those less fortunate than ourselves in our local community.”

Rockhampton Red Shield Appeal chairman Grant Cassidy said he was delighted that the Frenchville Sports Club could again support the appeal.

“I’d like to thank the board and members of the Frenchville Sports Club for their generous donation to help this year’s appeal,” Mr Cassidy said.

“Our Red Shield Appeal will be looking different this year, and we will need your support more than ever.

“We are launching an exciting digital doorknock campaign that you can get involved with right now.

“COVID-19 has placed many Australians under extreme pressure with more people calling on Salvos services than ever before.

“Your Red Shield Appeal donation will help make sure they receive the support they need. COVID-19 is challenging all Australians in different ways, but it is especially hard for vulnerable people.

“The Salvation Army is bracing itself for ongoing increases in people seeking help for financial concerns, homelessness and domestic violence.

“In this time of uncertainty it has never been more important to assist those less fortunate than ourselves in the community and I would encourage all people in the Central Queensland community to support the Red Shield Appeal, where each and every dollar can make a positive difference.”

To donate directly to the Rockhampton regional appeal go to www.digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/t/rockhampton-red-shield-appeal