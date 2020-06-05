Red sky captured in stunning readers picture this week

AS the skies turned red last Thursday at sunset, Rockhampton photographer Patricia Whitlock grabbed her camera and dusted off her lenseball to capture the magical moment.

Ms Whitlock, who works as a disability support worker, captured the photo from her front yard, looking across the train line.

Tricia Whitlock took this photo of the amazing sunset last week, using her lensball.

She said the spectacular sunset inspired her to capture the moment forever.

“The colours were indescribable and could only be seen to be believed,” she said.

“By using my lenseball, I was able to draw the eye even further to the beauty that makes it even more unique.”

She said she uses the lenseball often in photoshoots with clients.

Tricia Whitlock.

“I love seeing their faces when they see the finished product and that they are genuinely excited to have such a different style of photo to hang on the wall,” she said.

“And that is why I love photography.

“The memories that can be viewed and relived for a lifetime that had only happened for a split second is just priceless.”

For more reader pics, see page 17 of today’s paper.