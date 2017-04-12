29°
News

Redevelopment plans for prime, vacant CBD site

Melanie Plane
| 12th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
SOLD: The former Tancred Foodworks site on Gladstone Road has been sold with plans for redevelopment in the future.
SOLD: The former Tancred Foodworks site on Gladstone Road has been sold with plans for redevelopment in the future. Chris Ison

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

'WATCH this space' is the advice Elders Real Estate Rockhampton's Virgil Kenny has for residents wondering what's going on at the former Foodworks site on Gladstone Road.

The property, which has been dormant since Tancred Foodworks closed in June 2012, was due to be auctioned on March 30 but was sold by Elders Real Estate prior to auction.

Mr Kenny said while the new owners preferred to keep their plans for the site 'hush, hush' for now, he revealed redevelopment was on the cards.

"We received very good inquiries, about 13 inquiries, about the property and it sold for an undisclosed price,” Mr Kenny said.

"The purchasers are local business identities and they have exceptionally good plans to redevelop the site into a retail space.”

Mr Kenny said both the vendors and Elders Rockhampton were very happy with the result of the campaign.

He said the major commercial sale was a great way to launch Elders Real Estate Rockhampton's commercial and residential property expansion and he and assistant Jess Cunningham had moved quite a few properties recently.

"We have moved a couple of properties residentially recently; there is steady movement,” Mr Kenny said.

"The rural property side of things is very strong.

"Elders Real Estate Rockhampton will continue to provide a professional and quality service as we continue to expand our commercial and residential business.”

For more information contact Elders Real Estate Rockhampton on 4927 6122.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Deadly virus confirmed, hundreds of shoppers could be exposed

Deadly virus confirmed, hundreds of shoppers could be...

AUTHORITIES are warning every shopper at a major Queensland shopping centre yesterday could have been exposed.

Measles: Early warning signs Rocky people need to know

DEADLY VIRUS: One of the symptoms of measles is a rash which travels across the body.

HOW you know if you have measles after Rocky's health alert.

Saluting our heroes from the Debbie disaster

Wayne and Glenda Wisley steers their boat through the flooded streets of Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Thursday, April 6, 2017. Floodwaters resulting from ex-cyclone Debbie are expected inundate parts of Rockhampton with the Fitzroy River expected to reach 9 metres at midday on Thursday. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

We need you to help us honour our flood and cyclone heroes

Tiny Central Queensland group fighting Adani to the end

Adrian Burragubba

CQ indigenous group to appeal court decision against them

Local Partners

Emotions run high as Emerald votes 'no' for flood levee

Mayor says this is not the end but just the beginning of Emerald's flood mitigation

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Keppel Sands crab racing the place to be this Saturday

John Reed with a crab at Pubtastic held at Keppel Sands Hotel.

Pubtastic brings Cap Coast community together

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Priced to Sell with Shed &amp; Pool!

5 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 3 5 Offers Over...

Expansive 453m2 of comfortable living in Lammermoor with spectacular Sea Views. Built for family living and entertaining you will be impressed with what is on...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Instructions Couldn’t be Clearer – Sell!

7 Florence Circuit, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Step inside this superb property and instantly see and feel the quality that sets this home apart from the rest. Natural light flows through the rooms to give a...

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $329,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Build by the Beach…

9 Fishermans Lane, Emu Park 4710

Residential Land Build your home by the beach at this fantastic block of land ... $149,000

Build your home by the beach at this fantastic block of land in Tanby Point Estate! Enjoy walking distance to Emu Parks beautiful beach and wonderful sea...

Developer Wants Out!!

7/175 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $339,000

Yes! The developer is selling off the last of stage 3, making way for the next stage. If you love the idea of living in a brand new Villa surrounded by quality...

Completely Renovated

11 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

Step inside and be inspired at what the owners have done to this little beauty. All the hard work has been taken care of with a new kitchen, new bathroom, new...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

REVEALED: Why property investors love Rockhampton

Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

Low interest rates drive southern investors to Rockhampton

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!