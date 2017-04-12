Redevelopment plans for prime, vacant CBD site

SOLD: The former Tancred Foodworks site on Gladstone Road has been sold with plans for redevelopment in the future.

'WATCH this space' is the advice Elders Real Estate Rockhampton's Virgil Kenny has for residents wondering what's going on at the former Foodworks site on Gladstone Road.

The property, which has been dormant since Tancred Foodworks closed in June 2012, was due to be auctioned on March 30 but was sold by Elders Real Estate prior to auction.

Mr Kenny said while the new owners preferred to keep their plans for the site 'hush, hush' for now, he revealed redevelopment was on the cards.

"We received very good inquiries, about 13 inquiries, about the property and it sold for an undisclosed price,” Mr Kenny said.

"The purchasers are local business identities and they have exceptionally good plans to redevelop the site into a retail space.”

Mr Kenny said both the vendors and Elders Rockhampton were very happy with the result of the campaign.

He said the major commercial sale was a great way to launch Elders Real Estate Rockhampton's commercial and residential property expansion and he and assistant Jess Cunningham had moved quite a few properties recently.

"We have moved a couple of properties residentially recently; there is steady movement,” Mr Kenny said.

"The rural property side of things is very strong.

"Elders Real Estate Rockhampton will continue to provide a professional and quality service as we continue to expand our commercial and residential business.”

For more information contact Elders Real Estate Rockhampton on 4927 6122.