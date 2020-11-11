RedFoot Cabaret live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre

WHEN local theatre production company Lock&Hock’s RedFoot Cabaret sold out at the Queensland Cabaret Festival in October, it left southeast Queensland audiences wanting more.

Hot on the heels of that performance, Central Queenslanders will get to see the popular production live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

Featuring a German MC, his ‘diva’ of a wife, an Italian waiter and a French maid who can’t speak French, RedFoot Cabaret is a journey following an eclectic mob of broke performers trying to stay just the ‘right amount of drunk’ to put up with each other’s antics.

As you might expect, there are plenty of laughs, fabulous singing and a few surprises.

While November’s performance is the first time RedFoot Cabaret has been performed on the Pilbeam Theatre stage, all of the performers in the show are seasoned veterans of the venue.

Amanda Hock (the Diva), Travis Hock (the MC), Amber Oliver (the French Maid) and Martin Kay (Martini) have all performed in a variety of shows, perhaps most notably council’s annual musicals.

Red Foot Cabaret 2020

RedFoot Cabaret had its genesis back in 2014 when husband and wife team Amanda and Travis Hock (Lock&Hock Productions) created an original cabaret piece.

It premiered at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre and is constantly evolving with a variety of characters and actors treading the boards – or should that be treading the grapes?

Over time Lock&Hock added new characters, included other local vocalists, incorporated multiple live bands, and had surprise audience participations and special guests (such as Darren Percival and ABC Kids‘ Justine Clarke) in the show.

Lock&Hock productions’ RedFoot Cabaret is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council.

It will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday 27 November at 7pm.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for concessions. Recommended ages 18+.

Coarse language and adult themes

Tickets on sale now from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and online at www.seeitlive.com.au