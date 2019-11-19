Menu
IDOLS ARRIVE: Rockhampton Grammar students get set for a training session with Reds players Seru Uru and Ilaisa Droasese at the school yesterday. Picture: JANN HOULEY
Sport

Reds players share skills with Rocky Grammar students

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Harland Burnett was keen to learn all he could from Queensland Reds players Seru Uru and Ilaisa Droasese.

The 14-year-old was one of about 40 Rockhampton Grammar Year 7, 8 and 9 students who got to rub shoulders with the Reds duo at a training session at the school yesterday. afternoon.

Uru and Droasese were in Rockhampton as part of Queensland Rugby Union’s “Reds to Region” tour.

Players and staff are visiting 22 regional hubs on the three-day tour, which will also take in Emerald and Woorabinda.

Rockhampton Grammar student Harland Burnett: “I want to keep going on with it and get as far as I can with it.”
Rockhampton Grammar student Harland Burnett: “I want to keep going on with it and get as far as I can with it.”

The key focus for the tour is to connect with the Queensland community and to meet and interact with the everyday people across the state who the Reds represent when they pull on the maroon jersey.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said the group was looking forward to the tour.

“As part of the visit they will be helping spread the word about rugby in the local community and hopefully help attract some new people to the game,” Thorn said.

“It is also very important the players spend some time with clubs and schools who are already carrying the flag for the sport.”

Burnett, who started playing rugby in Emerald when he was six, said he was looking forward to honing his skills under the watchful eye of Uru and Droasese.

His union dream is to one day play for the Wallabies.

“I want to keep going on with it and get as far as I can with it,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

