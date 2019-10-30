Menu
Jock Campbell has been rewarded after taking his chance. Picture: Anesh Debiky/AFP
Rugby Union

Reds’ Rookie of the Year signs long-term deal

by Jim Tucker
30th Oct 2019 3:54 PM
AMID all the re-signings by the Queensland Reds, it is winger Jock Campbell's three-year deal that should give most hope to school, club and fringe players everywhere.

Campbell wasn't born with the sheer size of Taniela Tupou, the towering 2.02m frame of Izack Rodda or the athletic power of Jordan Petaia.

Nor is he a prodigy of 21 or 22.

Campbell, 24, never started a First XV game during his time at The Southport School and built his selection case the old-school way with big club seasons for the University of Queensland and the 2017 National Rugby Championship title with Queensland Country.

He didn't make his Super Rugby debut this year until the Reds were searching for their sixth-choice winger.

He's just "Jock Normal" at 1.91m and 86kg but the sharp mover who grabbed every chance in his nine games to become Reds' Rookie of the Year.

"Jock is a genuine product of the club system who has made the most of his opportunity in our program and we look forward to his continued development," Reds coach Brad Thorn said.

Campbell felt his own rugby improve this season.

"Skills, speed ... I could definitely feel the improvement concentrating full-time on footy," Campbell said.

Prop Harry Hoopert has extended his new contract from three to four years, the eighth Reds' player on a four-year deal.

jock campbell queensland reds rugby union super rugby
