Reds rugby stars see records at cattle sale

Queensland Reds players witnessed the thrill of a live auction at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday where the price of heifers reached a new record of 510.2c/kg.

The R J Breslin Droughtmaster cross offering averaged 160kg, to return $816/head.

The steer price was also running hot, with A and D Power, Yeppoon, reaching 570c/kg for their 188kg Brangus pen that returned $1048/head.

Trent McKinlay, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rockhampton, said it was the strongest sale he had ever seen, which was fortunate timing, as it coincided with Reds players, Seru Uru and Suliasi Vunivalu, visiting the yards.

The flanker and winger stopped by during the Reds to the Region tour where they met with fans and hosted junior rugby clinics in the Rockhampton area.

The crowd at CQLX embraced Mr Uru and Mr Vunivalu who had a full tour of the selling centre and talked to vendors, buyers and backyard stockmen.

The Reds donated a signed jersey that was auctioned off to support the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

“It attracted strong competition and made $1250,” Mr McKinlay said.

“Elders also donated some animal health products to be sold, and CQLX threw in $1000 on top of the tally which brought the grand figure to $3250 for the RFDS,” he said.

The terrific results for the iconic and vital medical service matched the tone of the overall Prime and Store Sale, where more than 1450 head were processed.

“Great rainfall over the last three to four weeks has increased demand from local restockers, while lotfeeders and processors were also very active,” Mr McKinlay said.

Mr McKinlay said a highlight of the sale was 90 head from the MacGibbon Family Holdings, Nebo, reaching an average of 512.2c/kg for its large line of quality Brangus steers.

“Their top pen reached 524 cents per kilo and was bought by a NSW restocker,” he said.

Weighing in at 287kg, the cattle made a return of $1504/head.

Prime cows peaked at 305c/kg, and cows and calves returned more than $2500/unit.

Mr McKinlay was confident the positive market trends would remain at future sales.

“It seems to be getting stronger and stronger at the moment,” he said.

“Our peak weaning period, from around April to June, is on track for great lines of young cattle to come through given the recent season.”