Kerevi’s focus on finals not religious feuds

Samu Kerevi says he feels supported by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union when having a Christian voice. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Samu Kerevi says he feels supported by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union when having a Christian voice. Picture: Mark Cranitch

NO rifts, no muzzling of respectful religious views, no lack of support...all is good in the world of Queensland Reds skipper Samu Kerevi.

The Reds skipper responded Thursday with maturity to hose down wild speculation of damaging divides in Australian rugby.

There may be one on "Israel Folau Island" but on the rugby mainland it seems that concentrating on playing good rugby and a commonsense compass still exist.

Kerevi will continue to express his Christian beliefs when he feels like it yet he wants his big mate Taniela Tupou to do his talking on the field for the Reds.

A full focus on winning Friday night's clash against Japan's Sunwolves at Suncorp Stadium is all important to Kerevi to get the Reds' unheralded push for the finals rolling.

"I'm focusing on how I can lead this team well and I'm really happy about our vibe with this massive opportunity to hopefully play finals footy," Kerevi said. "I just want to stick to footy."

Taniela Tupou at Reds training on Thursday. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Kerevi said he felt supported by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union when having a Christian voice.

"It's all good at my end (with) no pressures from up there at all...I feel supported," Kerevi said.

Kerevi's thanks to "our heavenly Father" when interviewed on the sidelines after the Good Friday win over the Sharks in Durban curiously stirred commentary.

A further "thank you Jesus for dying on the cross for me" post on Instagram required no apology but when he did teammate Tupou felt angered that he should feel such pressure but he did in the tense atmosphere created by Folau, who will front a Rugby Australia Code of Conduct hearing on Saturday in Sydney.

Taniela Tupou weighed in on the debate about religious freedom in rugby.

"Seriously. Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs," Tupou wrote.

"I will never apologise for my faith and what I believe in, religion had (sic) got nothing to do with rugby anyways."

Kerevi flashed a grin: "'Nela' is fine...he's an emotional fella and he's just having my back.

"I love that about him. For me, I'd rather have him do his talking on the field."

When the notion of avoiding prop Tupou being sacked was playfully raised, Kerevi smiled again.

"I don't want anyone getting sacked to be honest," Kerevi said.

"This is a big year for rugby and I don't want to take away from different people and the game."

Kerevi gave context to his thanks to God at the Good Friday game because it's a day which is normally a day of respectful rest in his Fijian homeland.

"We were playing on Good Friday, a day important to a lot of Christians, we'd broken a 15-year drought and man-of-the-match was something I did not expect,' Kerevi said.

"After the win a lot of emotion was coming through me for the team.

"Through the grace of God I was able to perform like that and it was all love and gratitude from me.

"(With my faith) 100 per cent I feel comfortable about expressing that again...I'll do it this weekend, I'll do it every weekend."

The vile side of social media is that faceless people are trying to bait Kerevi into comments that might tip him into grey areas but he has smartly and respectfully avoided them.