Reduce the risk of falls for women over 50

KEEPING SAFE: The Womens 50's Group at the Womens Health Centre listen intently at the Mater Rockhampton's presentation to prevent falls.

FALL prevention was the focus of Rockhampton Mater Hospital staff who recently provided strategies to reduce the risk to the Women Over 50's group.

Last Wednesday, clinical quality and risk manager, Susie Le Brasse joined occupational therapist Yin Ying Ten, Physiotherapist Rose Aquilizan and Occupation Therapist Student Julie Williams to conduct a workshop which highlighted the risk factors involved with falls.

Meanwhile, other topics which were also discussed were signs to be aware of to avoid accidents and helpful strategies.

Ladies from the Over 50s group found the workshop to be valuable to them and were committed to gain knowledge from guest speakers about social issues.

Mater Rockhampton's Susie LeBrasse and fellow team members were thrilled to speak to the women's group.

"The group saw our Falls Prevention Month story in The Morning Bulletin and asked if we could come and speak to the ladies,” Ms LeBrasse said.

"If we can increase awareness of risk factors and offer information and advice that may prevent injury caused by a fall, we believe that we can make a difference.

"The ladies were so warm and welcoming, and if they took just one strategy away with them, then it may potentially enable them to continue to enjoy being active and independent.”

The Women's over 50's group began on September 3, 1993.

And the group meet at the Women's Health Centre on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month where they've formed friendships and participated in activities.