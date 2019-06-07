‘They got the kids out but have lost everything’

NEIGHBOURS have described a "terrifying" scene as a Reedy Creek home was engulfed in flames last night.

Emergency services were called to the Coronata Street residence around 6pm, with eight firefighter crews working for almost four hours to extinguish the blaze.

It is believed the fire began when a barbecue on the balcony went up in flames.

The house has now been destroyed. Photo: Emily Halloran

A witness said emergency services were forced to close the street because of the inferno.

"It was really terrifying," the witness said. "I didn't hear any explosions but there was a lot of flames.

"There was heaps of people in the street watching. Police ended up closing the street off to the public."

Photos show the extent of the damage. Photo: Anish Kapadia

The owners are believed to be a man and a woman, who have two children aged just one and three.

The home located is located on a hill and has views of the beach, with smoke visible for kilometres from last night's blaze.

Two cars, a white Audi and black Honda 4WD, remain inside the garage, covered in debris.

The roof of the home has collapsed and windows have been shattered.

The flames drew a huge crowd to the street. Photo: Anish Kapadia

Cars slowed as they drove past the home this morning, with drivers pausing to view the damage before continuing on their way to work.

Smoke is reported to have reached nearby suburbs including Varsity Lakes and Robina.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for kilometres. Photo: Anish Kapadia.

Firefighters arrived at the property at 9.30am this morning to assess the damage.

A wall on a house to the left of the property was damaged due to the heat coming from the blaze next door. The outdoor drainage pipes had melted and windows were shattered. Chunks of ash are scattered across the home.

The owner of the property said he's just happy everyone is okay.

"I hosed it (the house) myself," he said.

"We has a pretty reckless night as you can imagine, but no where near as bad as theirs (the neighbours).

"They got them out (the kids) straight away... but they've lost everything."

Meanwhile the community has begun to rally around the family.

Members of the public have begun collecting clothes, childrens' toys and household objects for the family.

Friend Shannon Muchna told the Varsity Lakes Community Facebook page donations of size 2 and 4 girls' clothes, a cot and mattress and toys could be left outside 4 Coronata Place in Reedy Creek, to be passed on to the family.