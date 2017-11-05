News

'Reformed' drug pusher had nine plants behind chicken coop

Various drugs, weapons and drug related property seized yesterday.
Various drugs, weapons and drug related property seized yesterday. Aden Stokes
WHEN police executed a warrant on her house, they found nine cannabis plants behind the chicken coop.

But Amanda De-Anne Jarick's defence lawyer told the court his client had stopped using drugs around July after a very bad period of mental health issues in which she spent time in a private hospital for treatment.

Jarick, 39, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail application after she was arrested and charge with 21 offences following an operation run by police starting in November 2016 and finishing up with search warrants and arrests last week.

Police opposed her bail application with Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said intercepted phone communications between Jarick and co-accused Michael Winbank involved Jarick asking Winbank for cannabis on a number of occasions including one time where she offered Winbank methamphetamines for a bud.

He said on another occasion, Jarick offered to pick up an Ice order for Winbank in exchange for cannabis.

Later, Winbank has asked for cannabis off Jarick for "his mother”.

Sgt Ongheen said on July 17, Jarick told Winbank she needed to get off the phone so police did not pull her over as she had cannabis stuffed down her bra.

On another occasion, she told Winbank the same thing, only this time she had a syringe in her bra.

Sgt Ongheen said police found clip seal bags, a bong and nine plants behind the chicken coop at Jarick's resident when they executed a search warrant on November 1.

Jarick was granted bail with conditions of regular reporting to police, keeping a curfew and random drug tests. Her matters have been adjourned until November 28.

