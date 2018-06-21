Refugee plight hits home for Biloela woman

ON RATIONS: Lacey-Jae O'Halloran with her dinner from Wednesday night, white rice and lentils.

SEEING the emotional plight of a young family taken from their home and being thrown into a detention centre in her home town, Biloela woman Lacey-Jae O'Halloran has taken matters into her own hands.

On March 5, Priya, Nades and their two Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa were ripped from their beds in their Biloela home at 5am by Australian Border Force officers.

The Tamil, Sri Lankan couple sought asylum in Australia between 2012 and 2013, settling in Biloela more than three years ago.

They are accused of not meeting the nation's protection obligations amid a Visa dispute.

The Biloela community has rallied by the family, with petitions and lobbying to government officials and the scandal has gained national attention.

The family is now awaiting a Federal Court date, which they will have three days notice of, to determine their fate in Australia.

"I have several friends in the Biloela community that know and miss them and want to see the family return,” Ms O'Halloran said. "I think that speaks volumes when a small Australian community embraces foreign members and welcomes their presence here.

"It is wonderful to see a home grown community get behind the family and fight for their quality of life.”

Channelling this issue, Ms O'Halloran has taken up the Act for Peace charity's Ration Challenge.

Participants eat the same rations as a Syrian refugee for a week while raising money for food, medicine and education for the third world communities.

Rations include brown rice, kidney beans, chickpeas - all bland and flavourless food. No other food or drink is allowed.

DAY 3: The food rations for the day are white rice and falafel (chickpeas and flour fried up). Contributed

"Everyone I talk to are shocked and think 'Oh I couldn't do that' or think that I'm going to be really hungry,” Ms O'Halloran said.

"Surprisingly enough, you are relatively filled up with the rations (low calorie-high protein diet) because it's designed to sustain life, at a meagre cost.

"It does have weight loss side affects which I think would lead to malnutrition if experienced for long periods and it does impact your digestive system a little with the high reliance on rice.”

Ms O'Halloran began the week-long challenge on Monday, the second time she has participated in the program.

"It does encourage you to cook traditional staples - bread from flour, chickpeas and water and cooking rice, lentils and beans, I have become more passionate about cooking from scratch since my first challenge,” she said.

"It helped me to understand how in times of crisis (war, famine, economic depression in both developed and developing societies) a rare treat like chocolate, beef or coffee could create such a happy emotional response among people when you are deprived of something decadent for so long.

"Many people don't realise it, but creating a flavoursome, ingredient-rich, colourful meal has a significant positive emotional impact and when that ability is limited, you can see how a limited diet could contribute to lasting mental health impacts for people in crisis.

"My last challenge opened my eyes to food wastage and borderline gluttony in our society and it also taught me to appreciate more foods and try new things.

"It does take a lot of will power, especially being around others eating normally or seeing your favourite food, and it's tempting to just have a sip or a nibble but there is a real positive feeling knowing you go the distance and achieve something really challenging.”

Ms O'Halloran has raised more than $700 so far through "great support from friends, family and work colleagues”.

"It's astounding how a small amount of personal sacrifice will inspire others to give and support those less fortunate,” Ms O'Halloran said. "I really have to thank every one of my donors so far that is making this a satisfying, heartwarming experience.

"I believe it's important to stop and think before making sweeping assumptions about refugees mostly coming from living conditions, environments and experiences that would be a standard nightmare for one of us.

"It's nice to think that you can improve the lives of others with small personal effort to visually inspire others to help.”