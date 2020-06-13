Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Politics

Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LARGE signs have been hung from the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments where protestors have begun to gather in solidarity with refugees in the building.

One sign read: "We came on the same boat but some are free and we are in prison."

"Refugees are without crime, seven years in detention," another read.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

Tents and campsites remain on the corner of Walmsley St and Main St after protesters spent the night outside the building, with fears the refugees would be taken to a different location in the lead up to the demonstration.

Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne
Protesters gather outside a refugee hotel in Brisbane on Saturday. Picture: Shiloh Payne

A section of Main Street will be closed from 2pm where protesters will gather on the road.

Today's protest follows a rally on Friday that turned ugly, with activists accused of fighting, screaming and jumping on parked cars.

A man and a woman were arrested after they allegedly damaged cars during the protest.

Originally published as Refugee protests kick-off in Brisbane again

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter editors picks protests refugee protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        premium_icon Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        News Police are asking for motorists who might have witnessed the Friday afternoon crash, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward with information to assist police...

        New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        premium_icon New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        News Cockscomb is open to all retired and serving members of our defence forces and...

        Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

        premium_icon Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

        News It is believed the male was in the ambulance and escaped from the vehicle

        Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

        premium_icon Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

        News A future employment bonaza will come for this region once this big mining project...