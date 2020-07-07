’Refused to stop’: Support dog mowed down by driver

Much loved pet of Ray and Sarah Borg, Gizmo, was run down on the road.

A WOMAN has told of the horrific moment she saw a small dog get run down in the road by a driver who refused to stop.

Erika Dines was driving along Burrum Heads Rd on Monday when she noticed the small dog run out on the road.

She pulled over to try to grab the dog and a number of other motorists also stopped.

As Ms Dines tried to retrieve the little dog, she noticed a grey four-wheel drive coming in the opposite direction.

She signalled for the vehicle to stop.

"I physically had my hands up," Ms Dines said.

The vehicle slowed down, but then sped up again, hitting the dog on its way through.

She ran to the dog, which was still alive, and took it to a vet, but its injuries were too severe and the dog died.

Ms Dines said it hurt knowing how close she had been to saving the animal.

"That's what broke me," she said.

"I could have saved this dog."

Ms Dines later found out the dog was owned by Sarah and Ray Borg.

The dog, named Gizmo, was a therapy pet for Ray and was loved by the whole family.

The family contacted the Chronicle on Tuesday, but asked Erika to share her story as they remained devastated by the loss of their pet.

"Obviously the family is a mess," she said.

"Therapy dogs are very hard to replace."

Ms Dines said she had reported the incident to the RSPCA and to police.

The police have been given dashcam footage of the incident.

She said she had received messages throughout the day thanking her for helping the dog and sharing their support for the Borg family.

The police were contacted for a response.