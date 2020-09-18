Menu
Refusing to let police have a look costs man

Kerri-Anne Mesner
18th Sep 2020 4:10 PM
A MAN who refused to let police look under the hood of his car has been ordered to pay a fine for the ill-advised decision.

Daniel Roberts Reynolds pleaded guilty on September 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Reynolds driving on Queen Elizabeth Drive at 9.45am on August 16 and after some discussion, police requested Reynolds provide them access to look under the hood.

She said Reynolds refused many times, despite being warned he could be charged for obstruction.

Ms King said Reynolds was arrested and police looked under the hood, leading to Reynolds being issued with a defective/repair notice.

Reynolds told the court he had been given incorrect information on a mechanical notice and wrong legal advice.

He was ordered to pay a $400 fine and a conviction was recorded.

