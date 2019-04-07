Region entrepreneurs showcased in national conference

THE Central Queensland region was well represented among some of the country's best innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups during the inaugural QODE event in Brisbane.

Local business owners Melanie Wood from Speaking Styles, Stacey Hughes from CQ Nutrition and LSC's principal economic development and innovation officer Sonia Barber were chosen as delegates to take part in a Regional Innovation Showcase from the Fitzroy Region, supported by Central Highlands District Corporation and Advance Qld.

Ms Wood said Speaking Styles was created to help people become pro communicators through one-on-one coaching and workshops.

"It is building an online E-Learning Centre to offer services locally, nationally and internationally to support start-ups, businesses and governments when promoting, pitching and communicating their ideas, products and services,” she said.

Livingstone Deputy Mayor and council's Digital Economy and Innovation champion Councillor Nigel Hutton said hearing the fantastic feedback from Melanie, Stacey and Sonia was encouraging.

He said it would hopefully help generate more future thinking within the community especially within the newly established CAPreneurs start-up group.