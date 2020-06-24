Region shivers as mercury drops across CQ

One-year-old Sophie Bryant rugged up to stay warm as temps dropped across Mackay and CQ. Picture: Tony martin

THE first taste of winter arrived with bite this morning as residents woke to 0 degree temperatures across parts of Central Queensland.

In Mackay the mercury dipped to its lowest point at Mackay Airport hitting 7.2C at 5am.

Mackay recorded its coldest day this year earlier this month on June 4 when it reached 5.4C.

Further inland residents reached for jumpers as the lowest temperature across Central Queensland was recorded at Clermont.

❄️Cold snap over southern and central #Qld this week, overnight temps below 10C for most areas south of Townsville, below 5C and frost for the interior. Chance of sleet or light snow flurries above 1000m in the Granite Belt Tuesday morning. Forecasts: https://t.co/ZhiAztv3kh pic.twitter.com/mjTAVzRRaT — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 22, 2020

At 5am, thermometers read 1.4C but the mercury continued to drop this morning with the region reaching 0.4C, with an apparent temperature of -2C, by 7am.

Rockhampton and Moranbah reached comparable temperatures recording 4C and 2.3C respectively.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Peter Markworth said the chilly conditions were caused by a ridge of high pressure sitting over the southern states and forecasted lower temperatures tomorrow.

"For down south things could still get colder," he said.

"Mackay is expected to get colder also and then start to warm up into Friday as moisture returns to the coast."

Central Queensland minimum overnight temperatures:

Mackay Airport: 7.2C

Clermont 0.4C

Hamilton Island: 17.8C

Proserpine: 6.9C

Biloela: 0.9C

Rockhampton: 4C

Moranbah: 2.3C