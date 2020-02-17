Regional Arts funding applications open

FUNDING: The Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee will assess applications by early May.

APPLICATIONS for round four Regional Arts Development Fund are open to people, groups and organisations involved in the Central Highlands arts and cultural sector.

This round has $54,034 of funding available in the following categories:

– Community consultation, arts strategy and policy development

– Skills development workshops

– Artists participating in professional or career development activity

– Cultural tourism

– Creative development of new work (concept development)

– Events and festivals

– Exhibitions and collections

– Performances

– Placemaking

– Conferences and training sessions delivered for artists and cultural workers

To apply, download the application form and submit it by Friday 1 May 2020.

The Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee (CHACAC) will assess applications by Friday 8 May 2020.