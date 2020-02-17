Menu
FUNDING: The Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee will assess applications by early May.
Regional Arts funding applications open

17th Feb 2020 9:45 AM

APPLICATIONS for round four Regional Arts Development Fund are open to people, groups and organisations involved in the Central Highlands arts and cultural sector.

This round has $54,034 of funding available in the following categories:

– Community consultation, arts strategy and policy development

– Skills development workshops

– Artists participating in professional or career development activity

– Cultural tourism

– Creative development of new work (concept development)

– Events and festivals

– Exhibitions and collections

– Performances

– Placemaking

– Conferences and training sessions delivered for artists and cultural workers

To apply, download the application form and submit it by Friday 1 May 2020.

The Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee (CHACAC) will assess applications by Friday 8 May 2020.

