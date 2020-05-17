Regional businesses encouraged to take part in survey

USC research project aims to measure and showcase innovation activity in regional Queensland and provide greater insights into how businesses were responding to the coronavirus crisis.

USC research project aims to measure and showcase innovation activity in regional Queensland and provide greater insights into how businesses were responding to the coronavirus crisis.

CORONAVIRUS has forced many businesses in Central Queensland to operate in new ways due to restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic.

A University of Sunshine Coast research project that targets regional innovation is expected to provide greater insights into how regional businesses are responding to the crisis.

Researchers are seeking businesses in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald to take part in this year’s Queensland Regional Innovation benchmarking survey.

“We’ve seen a massive shake-up as businesses adapt to the new restrictions, and a substantial transition to online,” Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Dr Retha de Villiers Scheepers said.

“Many traditional businesses resist this sort of change but now that they don’t have a choice, they are connecting with their customers online in ways they haven’t in the past and in the process have learnt a tremendous amount in a really short time period.”

The project received a $75,000 Advance Queensland grant, along with financial support from USC and the Sunshine Coast Regional Innovation Project Team, to measure and showcase innovation activity in regional Queensland.

“Businesses that innovate and the organisations that support them are critical to regional resilience and prosperity yet there are really no existing models for ­entrepreneurial communities in regional Australia,” Dr de Villiers Scheepers said.

“Most are focused on metropolitan areas – so this research fills that gap.

“By developing an evidence base to identify what helps and hinders regional innovation, we can assist regions get the most out of their entrepreneurial community and work together to make their regions stronger.

“It is this idea that the rising tide lifts all boats.”

Dr de Villiers Scheepers said anecdotal evidence ­suggested many businesses had innovated without realising by changing daily business activities and the ways they interacted with customers and employees.

“Many firms have decided to embrace this new world with some discovering a new line of business or are engaging with their target markets in ways that they haven’t before,” she said.

“In the past few weeks, many businesses have had to adopt an online presence, enable their websites for e-commerce, and learn on the go when it comes to creating online platforms and content.

“Others are innovating with staff, with many businesses now having their staff working remotely when they wouldn’t have entertained that possibility before.”

Last year’s pilot study of the Sunshine Coast region found businesses that prioritised innovation improved their financial performance and increased sales of new products and services by a minimum of 20 percent.

To participate in the survey, go to https://bit.ly/3cdb7iS.