Regional businesses offered a rare opportunity

Applications are open for Fitzroy businesses and individuals to participate in QODE 2020.

Applications are open for Fitzroy businesses and individuals to participate in QODE 2020.

AN EXCITING opportunity awaits regional businesses that are interested in keeping up to date with the latest in global innovation and technology.

The Central Highlands ­Development Corporation is giving 10 businesses or ­individuals from across Central Queensland the opportunity to participate in QODE 2020.

QODE is Queensland’s largest innovation and technology festival for entrepreneurs, technologists, inventors, investors, business executives, researchers, and government.

Applications are open for Fitzroy businesses and individuals to participate in QODE 2020.

CHDC Regional Innovation and Development Coordinator Matt McIntyre called it a golden opportunity for cutting-edge operators to get ahead of the curve.

“At QODE last year, our Fitzroy representatives were able to drastically expand their knowledge on global technology and trends, and connect with new entrepreneurs, established corporates and venture capitalists from across Australia and overseas,” he said.

“Further to that, injecting an impressive contingent of regionally-based businesses into QODE serves to build awareness of our region and its capacity and passion for innovation.

“We’re looking for applicants who represent the best of our region – innovative businesses and entrepreneurial individuals who are motivated and passionate about challenging convention and driving forward creativity.

“Indigenous-operated businesses and female founders are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Applications are open for Fitzroy businesses and individuals to participate in QODE 2020.

QODE 2020 will take place in Brisbane on March 24 and 25.

The package for successful applicants includes a full-access ticket to attend QODE, travel and accommodation, and exhibit space as part of the Fitzroy region’s delegation within the Regional Innovation Showcase.

Applications are open at chdc.com.au and close 5pm, February 5.

For more information, go to qodebrisbane.com.au