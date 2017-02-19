35°
Regional council offers career kick-starter

19th Feb 2017 12:05 PM
KICK-START: Isaac Regional Council is offering six positions to help successful applicants earn while they learn.
KICK-START: Isaac Regional Council is offering six positions to help successful applicants earn while they learn. Contributed

TRAINEES and apprentices are being given the opportunity to kick-start their career with help from the local government.

The Isaac Regional Council has six positions up for grabs that will allow successful applicants to earn while they learn.

Isaac Regional Council CEO Gary Stevenson said with the help of the State Government, they are seeking four trainees and two apprentices in their latest intake.

"These positions are supported by the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders For Work First Start Program,” Mr Stevenson said.

"Working for local government is the opportunity to help shape communities and positively impact lives.

"Our trainees and apprentices will contribute to making Isaac a better place to live, work and play.”

The two apprenticeships will take four years to complete and are in plumbing and painting/decorating.

There are also two traineeships in administration up for grabs which take one year to complete and two traineeships in water and sewerage operation which take two years.

Mr Stevenson said the positions are highly valuable and will set successful applicants up for a bright future.

"These exciting opportunities provide valuable hands on experience,” Mr Stevenson said.

"As a trainee or apprentice with council, you earn while you learn, and you'll finish with a nationally recognised qualification.

"Apprenticeships and traineeships supports long-term learning and development in the region.

"Council is committed to supporting genuine career pathways and employment opportunities.

"Apply now and grow your skills with Council.”

Successful applicants will have a genuine interest in their discipline of choice.

Applicants should have the ability to work in a team, strong communication skills and the initiative to complete duties to a high standard.

The positions are based in Moranbah to meet supervision requirements by a qualified person.

For details contact Sandra Murphy, Apprentice and Trainee Coordinator on 4846 3539.

Applications close 8pm, Friday March 3, 2017. To apply, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/employment

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Regional council offers career kick-starter

Regional council offers career kick-starter

Which CQ town is taking on new apprentices and trainees?



Which CQ town is taking on new apprentices and trainees?

