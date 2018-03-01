Menu
Paramedics tried to save a person critically injured in a crash.
Regional CQ motorist dies in early morning crash

Shayla Bulloch
1st Mar 2018 6:56 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM

UPDATE 7.30am: A 71-year-old man suffered a heart condition prior to a vehicle incident in Moura this morning.

Paramedics reportedly attempted CPR at the scene of the single vehicle crash on Chilton St before rushing the man to  Moura Hospital around 5.37am.

The man later died in hospital.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS tried to save a person critically injured in a crash early this morning who later died in a Central Queensland hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Services rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Chilton St in Moura at 5.37am to reports the person involved was not breathing.

Paramedics attempted CPR at the scene for approximately 30 minutes before transporting the person to Moura Hospital at 6.14am.

It is unknown what type of critical injuries the person sustained.

The person later died in hospital because of these injuries.

