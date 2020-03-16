Menu
Flight Centre has announced they will close 100 stores due to the coronavirus (Covid 19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Business

Regional Flight Centre stores may be spared from national closures

Jack Evans
16th Mar 2020 1:42 PM
Correspondence with embattled travel agent franchise Flight Centre suggests that Rockhampton could be spared from a decision to close about 10 per cent of its stores.

On Friday it was announced that 100 stores across Australia would close as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

There are three stores in the Rockhampton region - one in Rockhampton, one in Allenstown and one in Yeppoon.

Global Media and Investor Relations manager at Flight Centre, Haydn Long, said exact locations were not yet disclosed but the regions may be okay.

“The majority (of closures) will be in metropolitan areas within capital cities,” he said.

As for when the closures are expected to occur, that remains a mystery.

“Any closures will just happen in the normal course of business over the next few months. They won’t all happen at one time.”

The travel industry has been a financial victim of the COVID-19 pandemic with Webjet and Flight Centre stocks falling almost 20 per cent on Thursday.

Virgin Australia was also down 16.7 per cent.

business closures coronavirus covid-19 flight centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

